Happenings

Box Elder students advance in Poetry Out Loud competition

March 2, 2022

Box Elder High School students Shan Robinson (front row, fourth from left), Amy Hiatt (front row, second from left), and...

Box Elder School District ahead of the curve as state announces public-private education program

By Nancy Browne Staff writer nancybrowne7@gmail.com | March 2, 2022

Gov. Spencer J. Cox announced last week the launch of the Utah Adopt-A-School program to connect businesses with schools in...

STEM Fair Success

BESD middle and intermediate students try out future career options

By Loni Newby Associate editor reporter@benewsjournal.com | March 2, 2022

More than 2,000 Box Elder School District Students were invited to attend the STEM/CTE career and Education Fair, annually sponsored...

Thoughts on War in Ukraine

Wecan work itOut

By Fred Perkins Perkinsfamily2004@msn.com | March 2, 2022

Prior to a few days ago, the sound of a heavy truck churning up the street, a helicopter thumping overhead,...

Obituaries

Kyle Edmondson

March 2, 2022

Our loving dad, grandpa, brother,and uncle, Kyle Eugene Edmondson, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022. Kyle was born Feb. 1,...

Charlene Wight Smith

Feb. 25, 1930 ~ Feb. 27, 2022

March 2, 2022

Charlene Wight Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah. She was born Feb. 25, 1930,...

Amy Sato

March 2, 2022

Amy Yagi Sato, 98, devoted daughter and sister, loyal wife, caring mother, and doting grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on...

Erika Merrill

March 2, 2022

Erika Merrill, our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, joined the Heavenly realm on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, while surrounded by...