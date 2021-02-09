Agreement sets stage for trailhead improvements at Perry Canyon Audio Article The head of the Perry Canyon Trail, which begins at the retention pond on 3000 South, may soon be getting some improvements after an inter-local agreement was approved at Thursday’s meeting of the Perry City Council. The agreement with the Box Elder County/Perry City Flood...

Elderly man seriously injured in BC hit-and-run Audio Article A 76-year-old Brigham City man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident Saturday evening while trying to cross Main Street in front of the 7-11 convenience store at about 700 South. The unidentified man was struck at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 26 while crossing...

Clarification Audio Article A story last week about Mantua’s Town Council meeting noted that Police Chief Craig Hamer was not present at the meeting, despite being on the agenda. According to Mantua Mayor Terry Nelson, Chief Hamer was delayed “fixing a flat tire on the highway” on his...

Bischoff appointed as new Perry City Treasurer Audio Article The Perry City Council on Thursday approved the appointment of Tyra Bischoff to be the city’s new treasurer, taking the place of Jolene Eddington, who has retired after serving Perry City for the last 35 years. Bischoff has worked for Perry City since October of...