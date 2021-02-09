Kyle Edmondson
Our loving dad, grandpa, brother,and uncle, Kyle Eugene Edmondson, passed away on Feb. 23, 2022. Kyle was born Feb. 1,...
Charlene Wight SmithFeb. 25, 1930 ~ Feb. 27, 2022
Charlene Wight Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2022, in Smithfield, Utah. She was born Feb. 25, 1930,...
Amy Sato
Amy Yagi Sato, 98, devoted daughter and sister, loyal wife, caring mother, and doting grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on...
Erika Merrill
Erika Merrill, our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, joined the Heavenly realm on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, while surrounded by...